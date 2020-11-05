Global  
 

Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz fired from megachurch after infidelity admission

Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast due to "moral failures", and he has admitted to cheating on his wife.


Justin Bieber's Ex-Pastor Carl Lentz Says He Got Fired for Cheating on His Wife

 Carl Lentz -- best known as Justin Bieber's former pastor and mentor -- says his church booted him because he cheated on his wife. A day after the Hillsong East..
TMZ.com

CMA Awards 2020: Charlie Daniels tribute, Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber slated for show

 Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Jenee Fleenor will pay tribute to Charlie Daniels at the CMA Awards.
USATODAY.com

Carl Lentz, Pastor to Celebrities, Is Fired From Hillsong Church

 Mr. Lentz has been a rising star on the evangelical stage thanks in part to his connection to the singer Justin Bieber.
NYTimes.com

