|
|
|
Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz fired from megachurch after infidelity admission
Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz fired from megachurch after infidelity admission
Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast due to "moral failures", and he has admitted to cheating on his wife.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Carl Lentz, megachurch pastor, has been fired from his position at Hillsong due to “moral...
Just Jared - Published
Also reported by •AceShowbiz •TMZ.com •E! Online •FOXNews.com •Upworthy
|
Carl Lentz was fired from celeb-fave church Hillsong for “moral failures” and now we’re...
Just Jared - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|