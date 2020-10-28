Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan sets another one-day record in COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Michigan sets another one-day record in COVID-19 cases
Michigan sets another one-day record in COVID-19 cases

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

U.S. records more than 90,000 Covid-19 cases in one day for the first time

The record also came after the U.S. logged more than 9 million total Covid-19 cases Thursday, only...
Upworthy - Published

Coronavirus: Record 100,000 new Covid cases reported in US

It is the highest one-day rise in a country that has recorded more cases and deaths than any other.
BBC News - Published

More than half of US states reported their highest day of coronavirus cases this month

The fall surge has ushered in daunting rates of Covid-19 spread, with 29 states reporting at least...
Upworthy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

New concerns about general COVID-19 community spread in Michigan [Video]

New concerns about general COVID-19 community spread in Michigan

New concerns about general COVID-19 community spread in Michigan

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:03Published
U.S. tops 100,000 cases for second straight day [Video]

U.S. tops 100,000 cases for second straight day

Coronavirus cases in the United States surged by at least 120,276 on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, the second consecutive daily record rise. The new cases have been accompanied by a steep..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:57Published
Is Another ‘Dial Back’ In The Works For Minnesota? [Video]

Is Another ‘Dial Back’ In The Works For Minnesota?

For the third day in a row, Minnesota broke its record for new cases of COVID-19, reports Erin Hassanzadeh (2:08).WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:08Published