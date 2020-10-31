Global  
 

Election 2020: Biden Takes Lead In Georgia

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:03s - Published
The race for the White House is razor thin as the ballot counting continues in key states.

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.


