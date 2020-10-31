Election 2020: Biden Takes Lead In Georgia
The race for the White House is razor thin as the ballot counting continues in key states.
CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.
Local Biden Supporters Criticize Trump's Questioning Of Election Integrity Without EvidenceSupporters of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden heavily criticized Trump's speech, calling it divisive at a time when the county is already so divided.
Trump: 'They Are Trying To Steal The Election'The president sounded off during his statement Thursday night as states continued to count votes in the razor-thin race. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports
Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory[NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic..