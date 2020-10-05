Centre has constituted commission to tackle air pollution: Javadekar

To combat air pollution, Government of India has established a commission led by former Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty, said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 06.

"To combat air pollution, we have established a commission which will be led by the former chief secretary of Delhi, MM Kutty.

It will start the work soon and work with neighboring states to reduce air pollution in north India," said Javadekar.