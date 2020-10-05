Centre has constituted commission to tackle air pollution: Javadekar

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar virtually chaired "India CEO Forum on Climate Change" on November 05. "Climate change is a very important issue and world action is needed. We've declared in Paris that we'll reduce emission intensity by 35%. India is 2 degrees compliant in action and contribution. We're asking world leaders and other nations to walk the talk and be compliant with Paris agreement," said Prakash Javadekar.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar while addressing a press conference informed that the Union Cabinet has approved extension of norms for compulsory packaging of food grains in jute bags. "The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of norms for mandatory packaging in jute materials. 100% of the food-grains and 20% of the sugar to be mandatorily packaged in diversified jute bags," said Javadekar.
Dhruva Space, a space technology Startup Company has been awarded with National award in 'National Startups Awards 2020', an initiative by the Government of India under its 'Start up India' program. Dhruva space was founded in 2012. It is the first private space technologies company in India. With the support government of India, Dhruva space is planning to take their technology assistance across the globe.
On "animal corridor" planned to be built on under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Forest and Environment Minister of Rajasthan, Sukhram Bishnoi said, "The proposal for the corridor has been approved by Govt of India. This will keep wild animals protected and make them face fewer threats." Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be complete before 2024.
The decision of banning firecrackers in Delhi has left shopkeepers in trouble in the national capital. Shopkeepers claimed that the ban imposed by government on all types of crackers will cause them a huge loss. "We bought stock of green crackers for sale following Supreme Court's order but now CM banned them too. We will stage protest against the ban," said a seller. Vendors requested government to permit the sale of green crackers till Diwali.
As the pollution levels in the National Capital worsen, leaving the Delhiites horrified. The Centre has brought the law to combat the alarming levels of pollution. The centre has issued an ordinance,..