Centre has constituted commission to tackle air pollution: Javadekar

Centre has constituted commission to tackle air pollution: Javadekar

Centre has constituted commission to tackle air pollution: Javadekar

To combat air pollution, Government of India has established a commission led by former Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty, said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on November 06.

"To combat air pollution, we have established a commission which will be led by the former chief secretary of Delhi, MM Kutty.

It will start the work soon and work with neighboring states to reduce air pollution in north India," said Javadekar.


We aren't concerned with any commission, just ensure there's no smog in Delhi-NCR: SC tells Centre

 Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on Friday told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the court is not concerned with any commission, all it wants on a priority basis is..
DNA

5-year jail, Rs 1 crore fine: Centre's new law to tackle air pollution in Delhi

The Centre has brought in a new law through an Ordinance to deal with the problem of air pollution in...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA



