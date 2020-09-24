Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ricky Gervais slams Tom Hanks' response to Golden Globes speech

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Ricky Gervais slams Tom Hanks' response to Golden Globes speech

Ricky Gervais slams Tom Hanks' response to Golden Globes speech

Ricky Gervais has opened up about his infamous Golden Globes speech from earlier this year.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ricky Gervais Ricky Gervais English comedian, actor, director, and writer


Tom Hanks Tom Hanks American actor and film producer

Tom Hanks Stars in Universal's 'News of the World' Trailer | THR News [Video]

Tom Hanks Stars in Universal's 'News of the World' Trailer | THR News

Universal has released the official trailer for director Paul Greengrass' period drama 'News of the World' starring Tom Hanks, based on the National Book Award finalist and best-selling novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:01Published
Tom Hanks on Paying for Portions of 'Forrest Gump' Production | THR News [Video]

Tom Hanks on Paying for Portions of 'Forrest Gump' Production | THR News

Tom Hanks recently opened up about some of the issues the production faced while making the 1994 classic 'Forrest Gump.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:19Published

Golden Globe Awards Golden Globe Awards Award of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 [Video]

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables. His many awards also included two Baftas and three Golden Globes. His family said he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:54Published

Related videos from verified sources

Tom Petty's loved ones 'touched' by Joe Biden victory speech song [Video]

Tom Petty's loved ones 'touched' by Joe Biden victory speech song

Tom Petty's relatives are "so touched" after the late rocker's music was featured during the celebrations at U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's victory speech.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
News of the World with Tom Hanks - Exclusive Inside Look [Video]

News of the World with Tom Hanks - Exclusive Inside Look

Here's your inside look at the western drama movie News of the World, directed by Paul Greengrass. It stars Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Neil Sandilands,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:46Published
Tom Hanks Delivers The 'News of the World' [Video]

Tom Hanks Delivers The 'News of the World'

Tom Hanks talks about his new movie in this behind the scenes look at 'News of the World'.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:46Published