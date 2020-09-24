Ricky Gervais slams Tom Hanks' response to Golden Globes speech

Universal has released the official trailer for director Paul Greengrass' period drama 'News of the World' starring Tom Hanks, based on the National Book Award finalist and best-selling novel of the same name by Paulette Jiles.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:01Published
Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.
The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971.
Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables.
His many awards also included two Baftas and three Golden Globes.
His family said he died peacefully in his sleep while in the Bahamas. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Here's your inside look at the western drama movie News of the World, directed by Paul Greengrass. It stars Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Elizabeth Marvel, Mare Winningham, Neil Sandilands,..