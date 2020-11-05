Biden takes lead over Trump in Georgia

Latest look at the Electoral map with Biden ahead in GeorgiaOvernight, Joe Biden took the lead in the state of Georgia. He was ahead of President Trump by 917 votes.
Election 2020: Biden Takes Lead In GeorgiaThe race for the White House is razor thin as the ballot counting continues in key states. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest.
More tension as Trump lead narrows in GeorgiaTrump supporters are growing agitated in Georgia as the world waits to see who will win the US election, Donald Trump or Joe Biden