Tiger Shroff to star in action film set in post-pandemic world
Actor Tiger Shroff is set to star in an action film set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era.
Daily Punch - Tiger Shroff Drops The Thrilling First Look Of GanapathHrithik Roshan may soon be making his debut in a Hollywood film. It is being said that he will play the parallel lead and portray a spy in an action thriller. In other news Shah Rukh Khan will shoot..
Tiger Shroff gears up for Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2Actor Tiger Shroff will soon start working on the action drama Baaghi 4, as well as the sequel to his debut film, Heropanti.
Tiger Shroff flaunts washboard abs in new shirtless picAction star and fitness enthusiast Tiger Shroff flaunts his well-chiselled body in his latest social media post.
#Tigershroff