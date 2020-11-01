Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Post-Election Protests Continue For 2nd Night In NYC

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Post-Election Protests Continue For 2nd Night In NYC

Post-Election Protests Continue For 2nd Night In NYC

It was another night of post-election protests in the city, as hundreds of people marched in Manhattan.

CBS2/s John Dias has the details.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NYPD: Over 20 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful Protest [Video]

NYPD: Over 20 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful Protest

Over 20 people were arrested Wednesday night after police say they tried to "hijack" a peaceful protest and cause destruction in Midtown; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:36Published
NYC Businesses Still Concerned About Possible Unrest Over Election Results [Video]

NYC Businesses Still Concerned About Possible Unrest Over Election Results

In the aftermath of Election Night, it's remained peaceful so far on New York City streets, but many businesses are still concerned as the vote count continues; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:32Published
Guardian Angels Increasing Patrols In NYC In Case Of Protests, Rioting After Election [Video]

Guardian Angels Increasing Patrols In NYC In Case Of Protests, Rioting After Election

Preparations are underway for possible unrest in New York City on Election Night.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:49Published