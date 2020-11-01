Post-Election Protests Continue For 2nd Night In NYC
It was another night of post-election protests in the city, as hundreds of people marched in Manhattan.
CBS2/s John Dias has the details.
NYPD: Over 20 People Arrested After Trying To 'Hijack' Peaceful ProtestOver 20 people were arrested Wednesday night after police say they tried to "hijack" a peaceful protest and cause destruction in Midtown; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.
NYC Businesses Still Concerned About Possible Unrest Over Election ResultsIn the aftermath of Election Night, it's remained peaceful so far on New York City streets, but many businesses are still concerned as the vote count continues; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
Guardian Angels Increasing Patrols In NYC In Case Of Protests, Rioting After ElectionPreparations are underway for possible unrest in New York City on Election Night.