Eta expected to curve towards Florida as tropical storm

The storm is then expected to make its closest approach to Florida on Monday and Tuesday as a tropical storm.


South Florida Urge To Keep An Eye On Tropical Storm Eta

South Florida is urged to keep an eye on Tropical Storm Eta, which made landfall Tuesday evening...
Tropical storm conditions from Eta expected in South Florida this weekend

All of South Florida remains in the cone of uncertainty on Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Eta...
Tropical Storm Eta targets Gulf Coast after lashing Nicaragua

Eta, which was once a major hurricane, is pulling away from Central America and is expected to hit...
Eta leaves parts of Central America underwater [Video]

Hurricane Eta unleashed torrential rains and catastrophic flooding on Central America on Thursday, with fatalities sharply rising due to mudslides and rivers flooding. Bryan Wood reports.

Tracking Tropical Depression Eta 11-5-20 11PM [Video]

Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details of the latest advisory.

Palm Beach County back on Tropical Depression Eta's cone of uncertainty [Video]

Tropical Depression Eta continues to bring heavy rain and life-threatening flooding to parts of Central America on Thursday, and is expected to curve and move over the Caribbean Sea on Friday.

