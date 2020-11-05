Global  
 

Baby Nancy, Sidewalk Chalk & Jenga Inducted Into National Toy Hall Of Fame

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:27s
Baby Nancy, Sidewalk Chalk & Jenga Inducted Into National Toy Hall Of Fame
Three more toys inducted into National Toy Hall of Fame.

Pioneering Black doll Baby Nancy enters Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Baby Nancy, the first Black baby doll to have an Afro and other authentic...
