Baby Nancy, Sidewalk Chalk & Jenga Inducted Into National Toy Hall Of Fame

Baby Nancy, Jenga, Sidewalk Chalk Inducted Into National Toy Hall of FameBaby Nancy, the first Black baby doll to have an Afro and other authentic features, was inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame on Thursday, along with sidewalk chalk and the wooden block game..
National Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2020 toysThe National Toy Hall of Fame has selected its Class of 2020 toys.
Jenga could be in the Nation Toy Hall of FameThe Fox 4 team is playing Jenga! Jenga is on the list of toys that can be in the National Toy Hall of Fame.