On Thursday, judges in both states dismissed lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign.

Trump Claims in Georgia and Michigan Are Dismissed by Judges

Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania Winning Pennsylvania alone assures Biden of an Electoral College victory. https://www.abcactionnews.com/election

A Michigan judge has dismissed an election lawsuit from the Trump campaign, after CBS News projected that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden won the..

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia — while requesting a recount in Wisconsin. CBS News has yet to declare a winner...

Trump falsely claims fraud as Biden eyes victory [NFA] With his re-election chances fading as more votes are counted in a handful of battleground states, U.S. President Donald Trump launched an extraordinary assault on the country's democratic process from the White House on Thursday, falsely claiming the election was being "stolen" from him. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Democrat Joe Biden took a 917 vote lead over President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia early Friday morning. The contest is still too early for..

Joe Biden pulled ahead of President Trump in the key state of Georgia, as a tight count continued.

Biden takes the lead in Georgia Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump's once-sizeable lead in the state of Georgia, though the state remains too close to call. http://abcactionnews.com/election