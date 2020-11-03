Global  
 

President Trump tries to sow doubt on them

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:39s - Published
President Trump tries to sow doubt on them
Trump delivered remarks from the White House on Thursday.

Twitter Flags President's Tweet For Misinformation

Twitter Flags President's Tweet For Misinformation Watch VideoPresident Trump is again casting doubt on the country's democratic process, and Twitter is...
Newsy - Published

News Brief: Ballot Counting Presses On In Key States

Joe Biden is increasingly likely to get to the 270 electoral college votes needed to become...
NPR - Published

Biden edges to victory, BoE stimulus, Uber miss

Biden says ‘no doubt’ he will be the next US president while Trump repeats false claims about...
FT.com - Published


'I easily win!': Trump repeats baseless claim of vote fraud in White House rant [Video]

'I easily win!': Trump repeats baseless claim of vote fraud in White House rant

In an extraordinary outburst, the US president again claimed the election was being 'stolen' from him and cast doubt on the integrity of the democratic process, but offered no evidence.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:20Published
'Stay calm, the process is working' -Biden [Video]

'Stay calm, the process is working' -Biden

Democrat Joe Biden said on Thursday he had no doubt he would defeat incumbent President Donald Trump and win the U.S. presidency, and asked everyone to stay calm as votes were counted.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada [Video]

Trump campaign intends to file lawsuit in Nevada

President Donald Trump is escalating his efforts to sow doubt about theoutcome of the presidential race. Trump's campaign engaged in a flurry oflegal activity to try to improve the Republican..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published