|
|
|
US Records Single-Day High of Over 100,000 New COVID-19 Cases
On Wednesday, the United States recorded at least 107,000 new cases of COVID-19.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
On any other day, the United States breaking a single-day record for new coronavirus cases would be...
New Zealand Herald - Published
|
Saskatchewan reported 82 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, setting another single-day high for new...
CTV News - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca
|
In the first COVID-19 update of the week, B.C. health officials gave a record-breaking announcement,...
CTV News - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|