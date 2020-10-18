Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category; SC asks Centre to ensure no smog
Air quality in Delhi-NCR remains in the very poor category.
Delhi government has banned all kinds of firecrackers from 7th to the 30th of November.
The Supreme Court has also asked the Centre to ensure there is no smog in the capital.
Meanwhile, the Centre has appointed former Chief Secretary of Delhi M M Kutty chairperson of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the committee would work with all states to curb air pollution in North India.
Delhi and neighbouring areas usually witness a sharp dip in air quality during winter with the peak being post diwali.
On Thursday, the city's air quality had dropped to the worst levels since November last year.
Experts said unfavourable meteorological conditions - calm winds and low temperatures - and smoke from farm fires in neighbouring states pushed the air quality index to the ‘severe’ zone on Thursday, the first time since January.
