Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March on first day of national lockdown

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March on first day of national lockdown

Police arrest protesters at London's Million Mask March on first day of national lockdown

The march took place on the day national lockdown rules come into force.View on euronews


Protesters detained during Million Mask March [Video]

Protesters detained during Million Mask March

Police and protesters clash at London's annual Million Mask March. The protestcomes as England enters its first day in a second lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published

Million Mask March: Four arrested in London protests

 A large police presence remains near Trafalgar Square where the Million Mask March was dispersed.
BBC News
London streets quiet as England goes into second coronavirus lockdown [Video]

London streets quiet as England goes into second coronavirus lockdown

Areas around Trafalgar Square, St Paul's Cathedral and the South Bank were all quieter than normal. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

WATCH: London Cops Confront Maskless Lockdown Protester — Who’s Part of ‘Million Mask March’

London police have their hands full dealing with throngs of maskless demonstrators protesting the...
Mediaite - Published


Not-so rush hour: Lockdown London turns into a ghost town [Video]

Not-so rush hour: Lockdown London turns into a ghost town

London became a ghost town during its normally notorious rush hour, on the first day of England's lockdown on Thursday (November 5).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 07:50Published
Members of Anonymous confront Trump supporters at RNC in Washington [Video]

Members of Anonymous confront Trump supporters at RNC in Washington

Participants in the Anonymous 'hacktivist' group's Million Mask March gathered outside the Republican National Committee building on Thursday (November 5).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Dozens of arrests at London protests on first night of England lockdown [Video]

Dozens of arrests at London protests on first night of England lockdown

Dozens of arrests were made during protests in central London on the first night of England's second full lockdown (November 5).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:45Published