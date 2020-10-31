IPL 2020: RCB VS SRH: Kohli & Co. aim to beat Warner's band in Eliminator | Oneindia News

Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 Eliminator at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Friday (November 6).

SRH won their last three games in the league-stage to make it to the play-offs, while RCB lost their last four matches at the end of the league-stage.

Former Kerala Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak previews the upcoming match.