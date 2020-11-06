Tensions High As Presidential Vote Counting Continues

Trump Promotes Anti-Democratic Ideas In Wake Of Election DayDonald Trump has challenged America's democracy throughout his presidency.
He's taking this to new conspiratorial heights as votes are still being counted in the 2020 election.
Trump falsely declared..
Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided electionPresident Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov. 5) in Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election.
New Results Show Razor-Thin Race For The White HouseCBS News projects Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has so far secured 253 electoral votes — just 17 shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency — and President Donald Trump has won 213..