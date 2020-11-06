Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tensions High As Presidential Vote Counting Continues

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Tensions High As Presidential Vote Counting Continues
Laura Podesta reports Joe Biden has overtaken President Trump in Georgia.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Promotes Anti-Democratic Ideas In Wake Of Election Day [Video]

Trump Promotes Anti-Democratic Ideas In Wake Of Election Day

Donald Trump has challenged America's democracy throughout his presidency. He's taking this to new conspiratorial heights as votes are still being counted in the 2020 election. Trump falsely declared..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election [Video]

Rowdy Trump supporters protest still-undecided election

President Donald Trump's supporters protested an election they believe is fraudulent on Thursday night (Nov. 5) in Arizona, a key battleground state in the U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:42Published
New Results Show Razor-Thin Race For The White House [Video]

New Results Show Razor-Thin Race For The White House

CBS News projects Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has so far secured 253 electoral votes — just 17 shy of the 270 needed to win the presidency — and President Donald Trump has won 213..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 06:51Published