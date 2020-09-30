Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ESPN to Lay off 300 Employees in Coronavirus-Related Cuts

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
ESPN to Lay off 300 Employees in Coronavirus-Related Cuts

ESPN to Lay off 300 Employees in Coronavirus-Related Cuts

On Thursday, ESPN informed its employees in a company-wide memo that it would be executing a round of layoffs.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

ESPN American pay television sports network

ESPN reveals 300 layoffs, citing ‘disruption’ amid coronavirus

 ESPN announced Thursday it is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs. The cuts amount to about 10% of the employees at the..
WorldNews
ESPN to Lay Off 300 Employees | THR News [Video]

ESPN to Lay Off 300 Employees | THR News

ESPN will lay off 300 employees and leave 200 open positions unfilled, citing the "tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports" and a need to invest in direct-to-consumer and digital offerings.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:31Published

ESPN cutting 10% of workforce due to impact of pandemic

 Cuts amount to 10% of sports network's 5,000-plus employees and are due largely to pandemic's impact on business.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

ESPN laying off 300 employees in huge pandemic-related cuts [Video]

ESPN laying off 300 employees in huge pandemic-related cuts

ESPN laying off 300 employees in huge pandemic-related cuts

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:40Published
MDOT MTA Walks Back Planned Service Cuts To Bus, MARC Train Service Due To Coronavirus-Related Budget Woes [Video]

MDOT MTA Walks Back Planned Service Cuts To Bus, MARC Train Service Due To Coronavirus-Related Budget Woes

MDOT MTA Walks Back Planned Service Cuts To Bus, MARC Train Service Due To Coronavirus-Related Budget Woes

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:22Published
Shell to slash up to 9,000 jobs worldwide [Video]

Shell to slash up to 9,000 jobs worldwide

Shell has said it plans to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs worldwidefollowing a collapse in demand for oil amid the coronavirus pandemic. The oilgiant has said the cuts will be fully implemented by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published