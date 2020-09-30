|
|
|
ESPN to Lay off 300 Employees in Coronavirus-Related Cuts
ESPN to Lay off 300 Employees in Coronavirus-Related Cuts
On Thursday, ESPN informed its employees in a company-wide memo that it would be executing a round of layoffs.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
ESPN to Lay Off 300 Employees | THR News
ESPN will lay off 300 employees and leave 200 open positions unfilled, citing the "tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports" and a need to invest in direct-to-consumer and digital offerings.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:31Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|