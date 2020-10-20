|
|
|
Iggy Azalea declares 'hate' for Donald Trump and his supporters
Iggy Azalea declares 'hate' for Donald Trump and his supporters
Iggy Azalea has expressed her hatred for U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters after a social media user warned her to be "careful" with her political views.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania
Winning Pennsylvania alone assures Biden of an Electoral College victory. https://www.abcactionnews.com/election
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:36Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trump Supporters Rally In Westchester
Many Trump supporters are alleging voter fraud, like the president, but offer no evidence to back their claims.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:23Published
|
|
|