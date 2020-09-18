GET FIT FRIDAY- 11/06 MOVEMENT MATRIX

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 minutes ago

One way is making sure we feel good and our movement quality is up to par.

As we age, it is imperative to keep in mind different ways to ensure our health.

Whitney brown: good morning and welcome to get fit friday.

I'm whitney brown here with beth jeffers at the fitness factor in columbus.

And today we're talking about movement quality.

What does that mean?

That's just how you move.

And that's really important as you age, because if you move well, then you feel good and really your quality of life is better.

That's really our goal for our clients all the time.

I know they have got their own goals, weight loss, or they want to get fit for this or that.

But one of our goals as trainers is to really help people move better.

Beth jeffers: right.

And i think as like you said, whitney, as you age, which i am, you do want to move better and of course we talk about flexibility and adding those type of things to your workouts.

But we have a little secret matrix that we learned from gray institute.

And you can do this in eight to 10 minutes a day or less.

And we want to share this with you.

And if you are consistent with it, you will move better, guaranteed.

Don't you think?

Whitney brown: absolutely.

Beth jeffers: and we're taking you through all the planes of motion.

You're going front, you're going side and you're going back and you're rotating.

You will see us demonstrate.

We will start out with just the forward movement pattern where you step forward, making sure those arms go straight up and then you want to go onto the next time.

Whitney brown: yeah, you're going to go backwards, step back.

And then you're going to go right, you're going to go left.

And you're going to see that all the joints get to move here as well.

It's not just your body's traveling forward and back but we're asking all the joints to do their part and all the ways that they can move too.

You're also going to see some rotation, which we don't get tons and tons of in the gym.

Oftentimes we don't do as much rotational work as maybe we probably should.

But out in the real world, out in your real life, you're doing tons of rotating.

It's very, very important.

And so this helps your body get familiar with these moves so that when you go out, like we said.

Beth jeffers: and i think normally everyone's used to going forward.

We walk forward and we just don't move side to side much, but we do move side to side and you want to have your body ready to move side to side.

That'll help you from getting injured.

You can play with your grandkids.

And then even just like whitney said, rotation, we rotate every day when you turn and put something up on a shelf.

Something that simple or get your child out of a car seat.

Whitney brown: right.

There's a lot.

There's just a lot you don't think about.

And movement quality is one of them, especially if you're young.

We encourage you to add this to your routine before or after your workouts.

We have our clients do it before their workouts, as a movement prep and to help them move better outside of the gym.

Give it a try.

We promise that you're going to maybe feel weird at first, but i promise it's going to help you feel better and move better.

Give it a shot and let us know what you think.

Thanks for tuning in.

We'll see you next week on get fit friday.

