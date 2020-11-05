Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump in his own words, Twitter left amused | Oneindia News

17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg waited 11 months to give it back to US President, exactly when he is most upset over the US Election results unfolding.

But what is most amusing is she took revenge in his own words.

In 2019, the US President had mocked Greta Thunberg when she was named Time Magazine's person of the year.

Greata now just recycled Trumps' own words on Thursday to take a dig at his baseless allegations of voter fraud.

Her tweet read, So ridiculous.

Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!

Chill, Donald, Chill!", in response to a tweet from Donald Trump that read "STOP THE COUNT!" #GreatThunberg #DonaldTrump #GretaMocksTrump