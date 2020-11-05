Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump in his own words, Twitter left amused | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump in his own words, Twitter left amused | Oneindia News

Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump in his own words, Twitter left amused | Oneindia News

17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg waited 11 months to give it back to US President, exactly when he is most upset over the US Election results unfolding.

But what is most amusing is she took revenge in his own words.

In 2019, the US President had mocked Greta Thunberg when she was named Time Magazine's person of the year.

Greata now just recycled Trumps' own words on Thursday to take a dig at his baseless allegations of voter fraud.

Her tweet read, So ridiculous.

Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend!

Chill, Donald, Chill!", in response to a tweet from Donald Trump that read "STOP THE COUNT!" #GreatThunberg #DonaldTrump #GretaMocksTrump


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump with his own words in Twitter revenge: 'Chill, Donald, Chill!'

Within four hours on her Twitter post, Thunberg's tweet had surpassed Trump's in both likes and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesMid-DayDNA


Chill Donald, Chill: Environmentalist Greta Thunberg mocks Donald Trump over US election 2020 results

Amid ongoing tensions over the results of the US presidential election 2020, Swedish environment...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA


Thunberg Trolls Trump After His Demand to Stop Vote Count

Climate activist Greta Thunberg mocked President Donald Trump's all-cap tweet demanding a stop to...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Joe Biden closes in on presidency, Trump cries foul | Oneindia News

As the nail biting US Election results continue to keep everyone nervous, US Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden nears Victory- moving closer to securing the 270 votes in the state-by-state..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:22Published
Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet [Video]

Well Played: Greta Thunberg Tosses Back Trump's Condescending Tweet

US President Donald Trump has been furiously and hysterically tweeting about various states' ballot-counting processes. He's argued that votes still being counted in vital battleground states such as..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Greta Thunberg Trolled Donald Trump's Post-Election Meltdown With His Own Words [Video]

Greta Thunberg Trolled Donald Trump's Post-Election Meltdown With His Own Words

Trump mocked the 17-year-old climate activist last year after she was named Time's Person of the Year.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published