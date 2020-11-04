Global  
 

President Trump falsely calls mail-in ballots "illegal," Mitch McConnell weighs in

President Trump is falsely calling mail-in ballots "illegal." Mitch McConnell just tweeted to weigh in on the election process.

NORTH CAROLINA, PRESIDENT TRUMPHOLDS A 76,000 VOTE LEAD.Molly: THE SWING IN VOTES IS DUETO A SURGE IN MAIL-IN BALLOTS.SOMETHING PRESIDENT TRUMPCONTINUES TO ATTACK FALSELYCALLING THEM ILLEGAL.SO WE WANT TO BRING BACK INPOLITICAL REPORTER JOE ST.GEORGE AND JOE, CAN YOU TALKABOUT THESE NEW CLAIMS BY THEPRESIDENT AND THE REPUBLICAN'SRESPONSE TO THEM?




