Hero Salute - SPC Daniel Martin

Time now for our waay 31 hero salute.

Today's waay 31 hero salute is from the parents of daniel martin.

They tell us-- specialist daniel martin served in the army's 82nd airborne.

He was deployed to afghanistan in 2009.

Daniel received the purple heart for injuries he sustained during combat in february of 2010.

They say they are so proud of their son!

Mr. and mrs. martin-- thank you for letting us salute daniel martin this morning-- and from all of us-- thank you for your service to our country.

