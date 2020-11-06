Kroger Bourbon Auction - GMK 110620

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago

Kroger is hosting the "Ultimate Bourbon Auction to End Hunger"

kroger is hosting the "ultimate bourbon auction to end hunger."

The company says the auction will allow you to buy bottles of bourbon so rare... it's almost impossible to get your hands on them.

That includes the exclusive van winkle collection, buffalo trace antique collection and michter's 25 year.

The virtual auction will be open starting monday and run through november 18th.

The virtual auction will be open starting monday and run through november 18th.

All the money raised will go to the dare to care food bank