Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers identified

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Residents in Delafield are being asked to avoid the area of Highway 83 and Golf Road after an early morning incident.


2 police officers shot in Wisconsin, armed suspect on the loose: report

Two police officers were shot early Friday morning in Wisconsin by a suspect who then fled, according...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Domestic violence suspect fatally shot by multiple officers in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- A man suspected in a domestic violence assault was fatally shot during a...
SeattlePI.com - Published

New Orleans police officer shot in the head by pedicab passenger in ambush

A man has been arrested after two New Orleans police officers were shot in the city’s French...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


2 officers shot in Delafield, police search for suspect [Video]

2 officers shot in Delafield, police search for suspect

Two officers were shot in an early morning incident in Delafield, police said.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:46Published
Suspect wounded in incident [Video]

Suspect wounded in incident

Officers from several police agencies, including the Mississippi Highway Patrol, respond to an incident on Terry Road in Jackson.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 00:48Published
Police shoot, kill suspect during high-speed chase & shootout in Southwest Detroit [Video]

Police shoot, kill suspect during high-speed chase & shootout in Southwest Detroit

Officers shot a suspect in an exchange of gunfire on the city's southwest side, according to a spokesperson from the Detroit Police Department.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:23Published