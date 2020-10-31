|
|
|
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers identified
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Suspect accused of shooting 2 police officers identified
Residents in Delafield are being asked to avoid the area of Highway 83 and Golf Road after an early morning incident.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Two police officers were shot early Friday morning in Wisconsin by a suspect who then fled, according...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy
|
PUYALLUP, Wash. -- A man suspected in a domestic violence assault was fatally shot during a...
SeattlePI.com - Published
|
A man has been arrested after two New Orleans police officers were shot in the city’s French...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|