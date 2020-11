Watch out for the latest fake text and email scams

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:57s - Published 2 days ago

Here is what some of the messages look like and how to avoid getting taken:

In recent weeks we have heard of a number of scams involving people getting text messages and emails that appear to be real, but with a twist.

IF YOU GET A TEXT OR EMAILTHAT LOOKS REAL BUT SEEMSCONFUSING, DO NOT CLICK ONANYTHING UNTIL YOU CHECKTHINGS OUT.

WATCH OUT!

-THISLINK COULD BE LOADED WITHMALWARE OR TRICK YOU INTORELEASING PERSONAL INFORMATION.-OTHER MESSAGES LOOK LIKE THEYMAY BE COMING FROM SOMEONEASKING YOU TO CLICK ON A LINKTO JOIN A UNEXPECTED VIDEOCONFERENCE.

-IN SOME CASES,THE INVITATION LOOKS LIKE ITMAY BE FROM SOMEONE WHO WORKSWITH YOU, BUT WHEN YOU LOOKFURTHER, YOU SEE THAT THE NAMECONTAINS A MISSPELLING OR ASLIGHTLY DIFFERENT EMAILADDRESS.THERE HAVE ALSO BEENFAKE EMAILS ALERTING PEOPLETHAT THEIR EMAIL ACCOUNT ISBEING TERMINATED DUE TO SPAMAND QUESTIONABLE CONTENT BEINGSENT.IF YOU GET AN UNUSUALTEXT OR EMAIL MESSAGE, DO NOTCLICK ON LINKS UNTIL YOU CHECKTHINGS OUT.

WHEN IN DOUBT,CALL THE SHIPPER, RETAILER, ORYOUR EMPLOYER'S I - TDEPARTMENT TO CHECK THINGS OUT.WITH MORE PEOPLE SHOPPING ANDWORKING FROM HOME, THERE ARELIKELY TO BE MORE OF THESETYPES OF SCAMS. DO NOT LETYOUR GUARD DOWN.

