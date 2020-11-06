Republicans Stand Behind Trump
As election results continue to trickle in, President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim there is “fraud” and some Republicans are backing up his statement.
Some GOP lawmakers push back on Trump claims of election fraudSome Republicans are pushing back against President Donald Trump's claims of election fraud.
Trump Rants, Insists He Won The 2020 ElectionDonald Trump took to the White House podium on Thursday to insist that he won the 2020 election. This is even though he trails the Democratic nominee Joe Biden in electoral votes. There are also..
Trump again questions US democracyDonald Trump is criticised by Republicans and Democrats for again making baseless claims about the voting process.