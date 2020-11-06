India-Italy Virtual Summit: PM Modi expresses condolences for losses due to COVID-19 in Italy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 06 expressed his condolences on behalf of all the people of India, for the losses due to COVID-19 pandemic in Italy while attending India-Italy Bilateral Virtual Summit in Delhi.

He said, "I express my condolences on behalf of all the people in India, for the losses due to COVID-19 in Italy.

When other countries of the world were still getting to know of Coronavirus and trying to understand it, you were suffering from it." "You swiftly and successfully brought a very difficult situation under control.

You also consolidated the entire country," he added.