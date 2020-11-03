Global  
 

COVID-19 will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII: PM Modi

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:23s - Published
COVID-19 will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII: PM Modi

COVID-19 will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 06 attended India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.

At the event, PM said, "I hope that after the COVID-19 situation improves, we will get an opportunity to welcome the Italian Members of Parliament, in India.

COVID-19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII (World War 2).

We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world.

We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it."


