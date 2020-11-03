COVID-19 will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII: PM Modi

After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 08 informed that the name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. "The name of Ministry of Shipping is being changed to Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," said PM Modi during inauguration ceremony of Ro-pax ferry service in Gujarat via video conference.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani at latter's residence on his birthday on November 08. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda also accompanied PM Modi. Prime Minister has also extended wishes with a tweet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on Friday discussed wide-ranging issues pertaining to the bilateral ties, and ways to deal with the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In his opening remarks at the virtual bilateral summit with the Italian leader, Modi said it is clear that the COVID-19 epidemic will remain a watershed in history just like the Second World War. "We all have to adapt ourselves to this new world," he said, adding that there was a need to be ready for the challenges and opportunities arising out of the pandemic. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he has "every confidence in the checks and balances of the US constitution" amid claims from Donald Trump of voter fraud in the presidential election.
An ardent supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Gaetz was recently re-elected to his third term in the US House of Representatives. Business Insider reports the conservative congressman from Florida's panhandle region was initially skeptical of the virus. In what Democrats slammed as making light of the highly contagious disease, Gaetz wore a gas mask on the House floor. Gaetz is not alone.
A new study suggests that a small portion of the population carries antibodies that respond to COVID-19. The study shows antibodies that were created long before the pandemic emerged last late year. The research indicates that some people may have a degree of preexisting immunity to the coronavirus. This would be lifted from previous bouts with the common cold caused by related viruses. But though it’s possible these findings could help explain some trends in the pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 06 expressed his condolences on behalf of all the people of India, for the losses due to COVID-19 pandemic in Italy while attending India-Italy Bilateral Virtual Summit in Delhi. He said, "I express my condolences on behalf of all the people in India, for the losses due to COVID-19 in Italy. When other countries of the world were still getting to know of Coronavirus and trying to understand it, you were suffering from it." "You swiftly and successfully brought a very difficult situation under control. You also consolidated the entire country," he added.