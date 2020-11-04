Global  
 

Early Friday morning update on election results

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Anchor Kalyna Astrinos takes a look at where the ballot counting stands early Friday morning.


Trump Continues False Claims of Victory, Attacks Twitter as ‘Out of Control’ After Site Repeatedly Labels His Tweets as Misinformation

Trump Continues False Claims of Victory, Attacks Twitter as ‘Out of Control’ After Site Repeatedly Labels His Tweets as Misinformation President *Donald Trump* continued rage-tweeting about the election in the early Friday morning...
Mediaite - Published


President Trump Continues Pushing Baseless Claims On Twitter [Video]

President Trump Continues Pushing Baseless Claims On Twitter

On Thursday night and early Friday morning, the president again took to Twitter to spread his baseless claims about voter fraud in the election. KDKA's Lisa Washington has more on why what the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:39Published
Police escort Milwaukee's absentee ballots [Video]

Police escort Milwaukee's absentee ballots

Police were seen escorting officials carrying absentee ballots in Milwaukee on early Wednesday morning, Wisconsin being one of several states too close to call in the election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Where Nevada, the nation stands in the early morning hours after Election Day [Video]

Where Nevada, the nation stands in the early morning hours after Election Day

Scripps reporter Joe St. George takes a look at were we stand in Nevada and across the nation in the early morning hours after Election Day, and what happens next.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:43Published