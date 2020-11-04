Early Friday morning update on election results
Anchor Kalyna Astrinos takes a look at where the ballot counting stands early Friday morning.
President Trump Continues Pushing Baseless Claims On TwitterOn Thursday night and early Friday morning, the president again took to Twitter to spread his baseless claims about voter fraud in the election. KDKA's Lisa Washington has more on why what the..
Police escort Milwaukee's absentee ballotsPolice were seen escorting officials carrying absentee ballots in Milwaukee on early Wednesday morning, Wisconsin being one of several states too close to call in the election.
Where Nevada, the nation stands in the early morning hours after Election DayScripps reporter Joe St. George takes a look at were we stand in Nevada and across the nation in the early morning hours after Election Day, and what happens next.