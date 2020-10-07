Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia: China trade disruptions 'deeply troubling'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:40s - Published
Australia: China trade disruptions 'deeply troubling'

Australia: China trade disruptions 'deeply troubling'

Australia said on Friday it was closely monitoring exports to China amid "deeply troubling" reports that Chinese buyers have been told not to purchase seven categories of Australian goods ranging from coal to wine, further souring diplomatic tensions.

Emer McCarthy reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Can Australia dump China amid trade tensions?

Australia's relations with its biggest trading partner are at their lowest point in decades. Some...
Deutsche Welle - Published

China tightens restrictions on Australian exports

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — China has stepped up trade restrictions against Australia, suspending...
SeattlePI.com - Published

'We surrender or walk away': Readers respond to new trade concerns from China

For some readers commenting on the unfolding trade escalation with China, it was a case of "reap what...
The Age - Published


Related videos from verified sources

China shifts focus to domestic economy amid US trade war [Video]

China shifts focus to domestic economy amid US trade war

China's President Xi Jinping has promised to move its focus from exporting to strengthening the domestic economy.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:31Published
India strengthens naval alliance, Australia to join Malabar drill [Video]

India strengthens naval alliance, Australia to join Malabar drill

In fresh developments on India's border stand-off with China, a PLA soldier was found straying across along the Line of Actual Control. Identified as Corporal Wang, the army said the soldier will be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 08:26Published
Amid tension with China, Jaishankar meets counterparts from Japan & Australia [Video]

Amid tension with China, Jaishankar meets counterparts from Japan & Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the Quad meeting in Tokyo. During the 13th India-Japan Foreign..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published