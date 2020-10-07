Australia: China trade disruptions 'deeply troubling'
Australia said on Friday it was closely monitoring exports to China amid "deeply troubling" reports that Chinese buyers have been told not to purchase seven categories of Australian goods ranging from coal to wine, further souring diplomatic tensions.
