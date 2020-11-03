Coronavirus testing begins in Liverpool
A mass testing pilot of the government's "operation moonshot" has begun in Liverpool, with 500,000 people offered tests.
Liverpool begins mass testing schemeLiverpool has launched a pilot scheme which will see the entire population regularly offered coronavirus tests.
Liverpool to pilot city-wide Covid testing, Jenrick saysCommunities Secretary Robert Jenrick says people in Liverpool will be offered regular Covid-19 tests under the first trial of whole city testing in England.
Liverpool has one of the highest rates of..
Robert Jenrick: Mass testing in Liverpool will be 'as simple and accessible as possible'Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said a mass testing scheme in Liverpool wouldbe made “as simple and accessible as possible”.