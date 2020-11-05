PM Modi lauds Italy’s effort against Covid during India-Italy virtual summit

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:48s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on Friday discussed wide-ranging issues pertaining to the bilateral ties, and ways to deal with the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his opening remarks at the virtual bilateral summit with the Italian leader, Modi said it is clear that the COVID-19 epidemic will remain a watershed in history just like the Second World War.

"We all have to adapt ourselves to this new world," he said, adding that there was a need to be ready for the challenges and opportunities arising out of the pandemic.

