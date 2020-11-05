PM Modi lauds Italy’s effort against Covid during India-Italy virtual summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte on Friday discussed wide-ranging issues pertaining to the bilateral ties, and ways to deal with the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In his opening remarks at the virtual bilateral summit with the Italian leader, Modi said it is clear that the COVID-19 epidemic will remain a watershed in history just like the Second World War.
"We all have to adapt ourselves to this new world," he said, adding that there was a need to be ready for the challenges and opportunities arising out of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 06 attended India-Italy Virtual Summit with his Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte. At the event, PM said, "I hope that after the COVID-19 situation improves, we will get an opportunity to welcome the Italian Members of Parliament, in India. COVID-19 pandemic will remain a watershed moment in history, just like WWII (World War 2). We will have to adapt ourselves to the post-Corona world. We will have to be ready for the opportunities and challenges arising out of it."
