Joe Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania Voting

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Joe Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania Voting
Joe Biden Takes Lead In Pennsylvania Voting

Biden takes slim lead over President Trump in Georgia

 Joe Biden has taken a slim lead in Georgia overnight as the ballot counting continues. President Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016. CBS News 2020..
CBS News

Watch Live: Georgia secretary of state gives election update

 Joe Biden pulled ahead with a slim lead in Georgia as of early Friday morning.
CBS News

Georgia in virtual tie with Biden inching slightly past Trump overnight

 Former Vice President Joe Biden just barely squeaked past President Trump overnight in Georgia, but the race remains in a virtual tie there with votes still left..
CBS News

Presidential race tightens as Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack convention center

 Philadelphia police are looking into an alleged plot to attack the Pennyslvania convention center where votes are being counted. The investigation comes as..
CBS News

Fact-checking Trump's voter fraud claims

 President Trump took to Twitter Thursday night claiming he would easily win the election with "legal" votes cast, and claimed observers were not allowed to do..
CBS News

Republican Pennsylvania Senator Toomey on election results, Trump's claim of voter fraud

 Republican Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey discusses the election results in his state, and weighs in about President Trump's statement and claims of voter..
CBS News
Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania [Video]

Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania

Winning Pennsylvania alone assures Biden of an Electoral College victory. https://www.abcactionnews.com/election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:36Published

Live: Joe Biden extends lead as presidency depends on counts in four key states

Live: Joe Biden extends lead as presidency depends on counts in four key states Joe Biden began Thursday with a lead against Donald Trump that brought the Democratic challenger...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayBelfast Telegraph


Joe Biden's lead in Nevada inches forward, but state remains too early to call

Joe Biden's lead in Nevada inches forward, but state remains too early to call Eamon Javers joins 'Fast Money Halftime Report' to report that Joe Biden is leading Nevada over...
WorldNews - Published

Bitcoin has broken above $15,000 just as Square reported almost 80% of its Q3 Cash App revenue came from the digital token

Bitcoin has been gaining in value partly because Democrat nominee Joe Biden's lead points to a...
Business Insider - Published


Joe Biden Takes Lead Over President Trump In Pennsylvania [Video]

Joe Biden Takes Lead Over President Trump In Pennsylvania

Ballots are still being counted at this hour.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:19Published
Joe Biden calls for calm and patience [Video]

Joe Biden calls for calm and patience

Biden said that his campaign believes it’s clear that they’re on track to win.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:39Published
Biden takes the lead in Georgia, Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania [Video]

Biden takes the lead in Georgia, Trump's lead narrowing in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden is poised to take the lead this morning in Pennsylvania as well if trends continue.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:08Published