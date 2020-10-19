After abrogation of Article 370, people are more alienated than before: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah reached Kargil to meet local leaders on October 30. Omar Abdullah is part of a delegation of 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration', visiting the region today. Earlier, he also met local party workers in Drass region.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah on October 29 said, "Land laws in other states are stronger than new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir. Even today people of India can't buy land in HP, Lakshadweep, Nagaland. I don't know what's our fault that buying land in Jammu and Kashmir has been allowed. If we speak against it, we're called anti-national." Central government has amended land acquisition law in JandK.
Members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration held a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on October 24. The meeting was held at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's residence, and attended by her former rivals Farooq and Omar Abdullah. The six political parties part of the alliance are National Conference, People's Democratic Party, People's Conference, Awami National Conference, People's Movement, and Communist Party of India-Marxist. Farooq Abdullah will be the alliance's president, while Mufti will be the vice-president. The alliance will release a 'white paper' within a month to expose 'lies' about Jammu and Kashmir's situation before the abrogation of its special status. Watch the full video for more.
National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar on October 19. ED will question Farooq regarding his alleged involvement in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam. More details are awaited.
Another terrorist neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore during an ongoing encounter. Earlier in the day, security forces gunned down one unidentified terrorist and after hours of gun battle another terrorist was also killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered. Search operation is going on. More details are awaited. The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Lalpora area of Pampore, on November 05.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti..
