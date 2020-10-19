After abrogation of Article 370, people are more alienated than before: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah slammed Centre over abrogation of article 370 while delivering a speech in Jammu.

He said that after the abrogation of Article 370, the people are even more alienated than before rather assimilating into the rest of the country.

"They said that by the abrogation, the people who were distraught with the administration of Hindustan would completely be assimilated into the rest of the country.

But I'd like to say with conviction that by this these people are even more alienated than before," he said.