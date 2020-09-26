Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester students pull down barriers surrounding campus

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Manchester students pull down barriers surrounding campus

Manchester students pull down barriers surrounding campus

Students at the University of Manchester have pulled down 'lockdown' fencing placed around their campus.

Furious undergraduates awoke to find metal barriers being erected without any prior warning.

The university say the fencing was for security reasons, but have since apologised for causing distress to students.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manchester Manchester City and metropolitan borough in England

Funeral for England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles takes place in Manchester [Video]

Funeral for England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles takes place in Manchester

The world of football has paid tribute to Nobby Stiles ahead of the funeral ofthe 1966 World Cup winner in Manchester on Thursday. Stiles died on October 30at the age of 78 following a long illness.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Covid: Manchester lockdown demonstrators condemned by police

 Police in Manchester said the 600-strong crowd's actions led to a number of officers being injured.
BBC News

Man fined after 60 turn up to party at Manchester flat

 Police say they found people were not distancing and music was being played from large speakers.
BBC News

Manchester clubs urged to pay staff 'real living wage'

 Food banks write to United and City saying club staff are "struggling to put food on the table".
BBC News
Obese turtle from Manchester put on diet after gaining lockdown pounds [Video]

Obese turtle from Manchester put on diet after gaining lockdown pounds

An obese turtle from Manchester is starting a weight management programmeafter gaining extra lockdown pounds. Cammy, a giant green sea turtle, was puton a diet after tipping the scales during a routine weigh-in.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

University of Manchester University of Manchester Public research university in Manchester, England

Manchester University students 'occupy' building in rent protest

 University of Manchester students protest over "high rents" and coronavirus support.
BBC News
Students pull down fences after being 'caged in' [Video]

Students pull down fences after being 'caged in'

Students at Manchester University have pulled down fences that had been erected around their halls of residence in an apparent attempt to stop them mixing with different households. The university later apologised "for the concern and distress caused". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published
Study points to link between Rheumatoid arthritis and risk of diabetes [Video]

Study points to link between Rheumatoid arthritis and risk of diabetes

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is associated with a 23 percent increased risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D), and may indicate that both diseases are linked to the body's inflammatory response, suggests a new study. The research was conducted by Zixing Tian and Dr Adrian Heald, University of Manchester, UK, and colleagues. Inflammation has emerged as a key factor in the onset and progression of T2D, and RA is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The team suggests that the systemic inflammation associated with RA might therefore contribute to the risk of individuals developing diabetes in the future. The team conducted a comprehensive search of a range of medical and scientific databases up to March 10, 2020, for cohort studies comparing the incidence of T2D among people with RA to the diabetes risk within the general population. Statistical analyses were performed to calculate the relative risks, as well as to test for possible publication bias (in which the outcome of research influences the decision of whether to publish it or not).The eligible studies identified comprised a total of 1,629,854 participants.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani Defends Trump After President Tweets 'He Won'

Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory for the first time this weekend by tweeting “he won”. He made it clear he will continue to mount a legal challenge and try to overturn the election result. Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani quickly defended the president, denying Trump was conceding the race. He went on to make unfounded allegations of fraud and misconduct in Pennsylvania. Thousands of pro-Trump protesters assembled in Washington DC for the Million MAGA March at the weekend. Report by Shoulderg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Hancock admits there is ‘more to do’ on anti-vax media posts [Video]

Hancock admits there is ‘more to do’ on anti-vax media posts

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has admitted that the Government has “more to do” in stopping anti-vaccination posts appearing on social media platforms. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:35Published
Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities [Video]

Sunak: Government getting on with delivering priorities

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has insisted that the government is "getting on with delivering the people's priorities" during a visit to Silvertown in east London to promote freeports. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:55Published
Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working [Video]

Hancock: PM’s self-isolation shows Test and Trace is working

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the forced self-isolation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows that the NHS Test and Trace system is working “as it should”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Labour claim PM’s office ‘distracted’ by ‘infighting' [Video]

Labour claim PM’s office ‘distracted’ by ‘infighting'

Labour’s Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has claimed that 10 Downing Street is “totally distracted” by “infighting” and “squabbling” instead of providing leadership during the coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published

Related videos from verified sources

Students pull down 'lockdown' fences at Manchester University [Video]

Students pull down 'lockdown' fences at Manchester University

Students at Manchester University’s Fallowfield campus tore down fences built around them without notice, on Thursday (November 5).Footage showed the high fences before they were taken down.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Police officers were called to "break up a fight" between students at a "house party" at a locked-down halls of residence [Video]

Police officers were called to "break up a fight" between students at a "house party" at a locked-down halls of residence

This is the moment police were called to break up a fight between students at a 'house party' at a locked-down halls of residence.More than 1,500 students at Manchester Met University were asked not to..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Students react to being told to self-isolate for 14 days [Video]

Students react to being told to self-isolate for 14 days

Hundreds of university students in Manchester have been told to isolate after 127 tested positive for coronavirus. Some 1,700 students at the Birley campus and Cambridge Halls at Manchester..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:03Published