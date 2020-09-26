Manchester students pull down barriers surrounding campus

Students at the University of Manchester have pulled down 'lockdown' fencing placed around their campus.

Furious undergraduates awoke to find metal barriers being erected without any prior warning.

The university say the fencing was for security reasons, but have since apologised for causing distress to students.

Report by Thomasl.

