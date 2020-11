Today is National Nachos Day Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:46s - Published 10 minutes ago Today is National Nachos Day Today is not your average Friday - it's National Nachos Day! Whether it's with beef, chicken, salsa, or beans - the most important ingredients are chips and cheese. 0

Whether it's with beef, chicken, salsa, or beans -- the most important ingredients are chips and cheese. The dish was actually created by accident in 1943 -- when a group was looking for some food -- but the restaurant they went to was closed so the manager -- Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya whipped them up something with the ingredients he had on hand -- fried tortillas, cheese, and jalapenos. Nachos didn't become popular in the U.S. until the '70s when a sportscaster mentioned the dish during a Monday Night Football game.





