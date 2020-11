Al Roker revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer diagnosis on the "Today" show Friday,...



Related videos from verified sources Studies suggest racial disparity among prostate cancer patients



This month is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. It’s common...impacting about a quarter of a million people each year, and those in the medical field notice there are racial disparities when it comes.. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:08 Published on September 11, 2020