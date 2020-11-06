Bourbon 30 GDK 110620

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Bourbon 30 in Georgetown has a special new set on sale for Veterans Day honoring our veterans.

Its a special release..

Honoring veterans..

The glass is etched with the word veteran on it..

And you'll notice the patriotic toppers..

Each set is $200 dollars.

But all of the proceeds---will go to a local veteran's family.

There's also a special honor flight kentucky bottle which will benefit the organization that sends area vets to washington d-c to view the memorials... the set is available for pre-order online..

At: 'it's bourbon 30 dot com'... but they won't be released until veterans day..

