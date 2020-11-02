What Are Kohl's Black Friday Deals?

Global  
 

The Coronavirus pandemic is still raging.

Retailers are struggling to survive the hard economic times.

For many retailers Black Friday is their best way to salvage an other wise abysmal year.

Retailers, like Kohl's, are getting a jump start on Black Friday.

Black Friday isn't until November 27.

Kohl's is kicking off their Black Friday sale early, on November 6th.

There will be discounts from LEGO to Vera Wang, until the end of the early sale on November 10.


