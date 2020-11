Alan Ruck Explains Why He Jumped at the Opportunity to Do ‘Freaky’ Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 01:18s - Published 7 minutes ago Alan Ruck Explains Why He Jumped at the Opportunity to Do ‘Freaky’ Alan Ruck chats about being offered a role in the film 'Freaky,' why he wants to tackle projects of all genres, and the set he'd like to revisit the most. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like