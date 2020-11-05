Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Talking with Joe St. George about election questions

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:24s - Published
Talking with Joe St. George about election questions

Talking with Joe St. George about election questions

Right now, the race for the white house is still too close to call!

A couple states including Nevada are still counting ballots this morning.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scripps political editor speaks on overnight election developments [Video]

Scripps political editor speaks on overnight election developments

Scripps National Political Editor Joe St. George talks to ABC 10News about the overnight shift in the presidential election.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:50Published
Decision 2020: What's going on in Wisconsin [Video]

Decision 2020: What's going on in Wisconsin

We chat with our political correspondent Joe St. George about what's going on with the election process today.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:46Published
Clark County to hold daily press conferences with election updates [Video]

Clark County to hold daily press conferences with election updates

During a press conference on Wednesday, Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said the daily briefings are an effort in transparency and that they will answer questions during the conferences. Jeremy Chen..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:45Published