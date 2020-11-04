'I'm going to stand with the president' -Graham
Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday defended the Trump campaign's claim of voting irregularities and said, " Democracy depends upon fair elections.
President Trump's team is going to have a chance to make a case regarding voting irregularities.
They deserve a chance to make that case."
