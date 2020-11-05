Three toys going into the Toy Hall Of Fame
Three iconic toys have been inducted into the toy hall of fame.
Baby Nancy, the first black doll to have dark skin.
Sidewalk chalk was also inducted.
And last but not least, Jenga!
FUN FACT: THE RECORD FOR THE HIGHEST KNOWN JENGA TOWER IS 40 COMPLETE STORIES. TWELVE TOY FINALISTS WERE PICKED BACK IN SEPTEMBER. FINAL SELECTIONS WERE MADE ON THE ADVICE OF HISTORIANS AND EDUCATORS.