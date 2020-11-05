Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Three toys going into the Toy Hall Of Fame

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Three toys going into the Toy Hall Of Fame

Three toys going into the Toy Hall Of Fame

Three iconic toys have been inducted into the toy hall of fame.

Baby Nancy, the first black doll to have dark skin.

Sidewalk chalk was also inducted.

And last but not least, Jenga!

BABY NANCY -- THE FIRST BLACKDOLL TO HAVE DARK SKIN.SIDEWALK CHALK WAS ALSOINDUCTED.AND LAST BUT NOT LEAST, JENGA!FUN FACT: THE RECORD FOR THEHIGHEST KNOWN JENGA TOWER IS 40COMPLETE STORIES.TWELVE TOY FINALISTS WEREPICKED BACK IN SEPTEMBER.FINAL SELECTIONS WERE MADE ONTHE ADVICE OF HISTORIANS ANDEDUCATORS.GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS-- THE




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

National Toy Hall Of Fame Honors Industry Trailblazer: Baby Nancy

National Toy Hall Of Fame Honors Industry Trailblazer: Baby Nancy Watch VideoWhether you're a child or a child at heart, toys are an important part of American culture...
Newsy - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Baby Nancy, Sidewalk Chalk & Jenga Inducted Into National Toy Hall Of Fame [Video]

Baby Nancy, Sidewalk Chalk & Jenga Inducted Into National Toy Hall Of Fame

Three more toys inducted into National Toy Hall of Fame.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published
National Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2020 toys [Video]

National Toy Hall of Fame Class of 2020 toys

The National Toy Hall of Fame has selected its Class of 2020 toys.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Jenga could be in the Nation Toy Hall of Fame [Video]

Jenga could be in the Nation Toy Hall of Fame

The Fox 4 team is playing Jenga! Jenga is on the list of toys that can be in the National Toy Hall of Fame.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:48Published