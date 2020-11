Related videos from verified sources How to pull off Harry Styles' hair style



Check out this fun look at some of Harry Styles' hair and how you can make it work for you! Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:25 Published 1 week ago Harry Styles' New Haircut Is Sending Fans Into a Frenzy



The singer was spotted out and about with noticeably shorter hair, after rocking long curly locks during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic Credit: People Duration: 01:03 Published on October 19, 2020