Denmark finds 214 people with mink-related coronavirus Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:56s - Published 6 minutes ago Denmark finds 214 people with mink-related coronavirus Denmark’s prime minister wants to cull all minks in farms to minimise the risk of retransmitting COVID-19 to humans. 0

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country.



Denmark has been removed from the Government's list of travel corridors due to widespread outbreaks of Covid-19 in its mink farms. Passengers arriving in the UK from 04:00 GMT on Friday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

