Denmark finds 214 people with mink-related coronavirus

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Denmark’s prime minister wants to cull all minks in farms to minimise the risk of retransmitting COVID-19 to humans.


Over 200 found with mink-related COVID mutation [Video]

Parts of Denmark will face new, tougher lockdown measures after health authorities discovered a mutated coronavirus strain in minks and people in the north of the country. Maha Albadrawi reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published
Denmark removed from travel corridors list [Video]

Denmark has been removed from the Government’s list of travel corridors due towidespread outbreaks of Covid-19 in its mink farms, the Transport Secretarysaid.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Covid: Denmark removed from UK's travel corridor list

 Passengers arriving in the UK from 04:00 GMT on Friday will need to self-isolate for 14 days.
BBC News

Denmark has found 214 people infected with mink-related coronavirus

Denmark's State Serum Institute, which deals with infectious diseases, has found mink-related...
Upworthy - Published


Denmark to slaughter 15M farmed minks over coronavirus fears [Video]

A Danish report shows a mutation in COVID-19 has been found in 12 people in the northern part of the country who were infected by minks.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:33Published
Denmark To Cull Nation's Mink Population After Finding Coronavirus [Video]

Denmark is taking steps necessary to contain the spread of coronavirus outbreaks on mink farms. The aggressive action is designed to end the virus that has developed in the nations' mink farms and is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Air bridges: Denmark added to list of travel corridors [Video]

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals from Denmarkwill not have to self-isolate, while..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:31Published