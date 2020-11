Trump Will Run In 2024

President Donald Trump is on the brink of losing the 2020 election.

Trump's former chief of staff predicted that the president would run again in 2024, and maybe even in 2028.

On Thursday, Mick Mulvaney told an Irish think tank that he "absolutely" expected Trump to run next time if he loses this presidential election.

Mulvaney spoke in his capacity as US envoy to Northern Ireland.