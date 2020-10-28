Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll reaches 48,475

The Government said a further 355 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Friday.

This brings the UK total to 48,475.

TheGovernment said that, as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 23,287lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It brings the total number ofcases in the UK to 1,146,484.