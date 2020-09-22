Perrie Edwards loved doing 'nothing' amid lockdown



Related videos from verified sources Perrie Edwards in agony after tearing base of spine



Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is in agony after suffering a slipped disc and a tear in the base of her spine. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago Little Mix's Perrie Edwards suffers tear in base of spine



Perrie Edwards has suffered a tear at the base of her spin and a slipped disc and is in agony when she performs with Little Mix. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 00:44 Published 1 week ago Little Mix's Perrie Edwards wishes social media 'never existed'



Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards admits that she wishes that social media "never existed". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:26 Published on September 22, 2020