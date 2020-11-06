Adorable Bat Doesn't Like Buddy's Wing Flaps

Occurred on October 31, 2020 / Townsville, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: "I'm a licensed, vaccinated flying fox carer based in Townsville, Queensland.

The two bats in the video are Mabel and Pheobe, Black flying foxes native to the area who have come into care as they have been orphaned and would not survive on their own.

They will be dehumanized and released once they have grown and are able to survive on their own.

For now, I am their foster mum and Pheobe was practicing her flapping and Mabel was getting upset because she was doing it too close."